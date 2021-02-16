First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $98,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

