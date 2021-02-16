First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Blink Charging worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

