First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 141.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

