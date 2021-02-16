First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Warner Music Group worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

