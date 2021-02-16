First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

