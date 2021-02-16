First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Murphy Oil worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,642 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold a total of 52,723 shares of company stock valued at $688,651 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.