First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,625 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $434.77 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

