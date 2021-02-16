First Trust Advisors LP Sells 158,277 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

