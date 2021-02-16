First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,703 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Polaris worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

