First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,122 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

