First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,341 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

