First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,572 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,393 shares of company stock worth $2,489,633. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.