First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $660.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $589.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.