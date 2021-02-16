First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of United Airlines worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Airlines by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 236,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

