First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.97

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 412716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

