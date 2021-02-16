First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Strid Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,572 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 9.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 1.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.