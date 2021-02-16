First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $245.94

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.94 and last traded at $245.73, with a volume of 3725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

