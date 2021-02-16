First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 2.33% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,241. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

