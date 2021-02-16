First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 496,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 525,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.