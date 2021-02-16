First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,137,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000.

