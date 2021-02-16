First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.62

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 1651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

