First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

