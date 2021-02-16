First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.03

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.03 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 65588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

