First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.90. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

