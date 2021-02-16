First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.26

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 259,074 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 18,294.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.