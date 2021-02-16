First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18. 4,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.66% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.