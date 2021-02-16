First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.87. 314,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 103,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.