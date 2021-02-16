First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 4,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

