First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

