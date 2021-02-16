First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXD traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.95% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

