First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.84

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $21.99. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 24,234 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 699.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,422 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 582,875 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,449,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 60.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 619,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 232,984 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,278,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the period.

