First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,110. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.