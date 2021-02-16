First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 320,467 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,976,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 304,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

