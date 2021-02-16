First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.93

Feb 16th, 2021


First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.93 and last traded at $136.93, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

