First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.93

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.93 and last traded at $136.93, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

