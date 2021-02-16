First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

