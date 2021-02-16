First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.84

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

