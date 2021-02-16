FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 316.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

