Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $7.12. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 241 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1,496.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

