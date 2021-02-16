Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.11% of Fiserv worth $4,663,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.