Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

