Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 12,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,115,000.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

