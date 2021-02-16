Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 221,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

