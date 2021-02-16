Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.24 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

