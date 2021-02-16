Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.69

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.69 and last traded at $327.01, with a volume of 10760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.38 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

