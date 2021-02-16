FLIP Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $309,047.91 and approximately $10.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.