FLO (FLO) Trading 71.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $111,694.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Token Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

