Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,203. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

