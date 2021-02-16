Flowchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,142.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $15,942.11 and approximately $31,142.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00907197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.47 or 0.05118592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

