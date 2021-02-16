Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Flushing Financial worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 78,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

