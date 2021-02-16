FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. FLUX has a market cap of $227,650.52 and approximately $7,827.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLUX has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 294,650 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.